10News hosts American Cancer Society's Big Top Gala

10News WTSP was out in the community Saturday night for a very special event.
Isabel Mascareñas and Mark Rivera took center ring tonight at Feld Entertainment to host the American Cancer Society's Big Top Gala.
This is really a fun fundraiser with the famous Bello providing entertainment.
This is a one of a kind night, with people from Sarasota coming together for a great cause.
Senator Greg Steube, dressed in sparkly circus attire, is a big supporter.
10News is a proud sponsor of this wonderful evening. Money raised goes to support research and all of the services that ACS provides.
