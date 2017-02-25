10News hosts American Cancer Society's Big Top Gala (Photo: WTSP)

10News WTSP was out in the community Saturday night for a very special event.

Isabel Mascareñas and Mark Rivera took center ring tonight at Feld Entertainment to host the American Cancer Society's Big Top Gala.

This is really a fun fundraiser with the famous Bello providing entertainment.

This is a one of a kind night, with people from Sarasota coming together for a great cause.

Senator Greg Steube, dressed in sparkly circus attire, is a big supporter.

10News is a proud sponsor of this wonderful evening. Money raised goes to support research and all of the services that ACS provides.

