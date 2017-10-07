Afghanistan war memorial honors fallen Hillsborough Co. servicemembers

The memorial at Veterans Memorial Park honors 16 fallen service members from Hillsborough County. (Photo: Josh Sidorowicz, WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County officials and the Veterans Memorial Park Museum Committee dedicated an Afghanistan war memorial Saturday to honor military heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The memorial at Veterans Memorial Park honors 16 fallen service members from Hillsborough County, and an additional 135 Floridians during Operation Enduring Freedom from 2001-2004.

"Today is our day to say thank you to those who for generations have footed the bill, to those who have paid so dearly with their lives, and to their families and friends whose lives are forever changed," said U.S. Navy Seal Gold Star father Scott Bill.

Florida has the third most military conflict fatalities in Afghanistan of the 50 states behind California and Texas.

The conflict in Afghanistan began on Oct. 7, 2001, transitioned to Operation Freedom's Sentinel, and remains America's longest-running war.

