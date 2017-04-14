Babycycle Diaper Bank holds fundraising gala

Babycycle Diaper Bank logo (Photo: Image via Facebook)

St. Petersburg, Fl – If you’ve ever had a baby, you know how expensive diapers are and how many you go through. Unfortunately, there are many families in our area who are forced to scrimp on diapers.

“Many moms face that challenge,” says Torrie Jasuwan, founder of Babycycle Diaper Bank. “They’re choosing between buying diapers for their children or buying food or paying the electricity bill or paying rent.”

Babycycle works with local charities to distribute diapers and other baby and mom items. Donations are always welcome. “Absolutely, that’s how we help our clients,” says Jasuwan.

Another way to support Babycycle is by attending a fundraising gala on May 6th at the Mirror Lake Lyceum in St. Petersburg. There will be food, drinks, auctions, and musical entertainment. “The gala’s going to be a speakeasy theme,” explains gala chair Heather Macneale. “It’s going to be a blast.”

