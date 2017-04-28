Blast Friday rocks Clearwater

Blast Friday in Clearwater

Clearwater, Fl – It’s the last Friday in April, so that means it’s time for Blast Friday. The family-friendly festival takes place on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

“We’re very excited tonight for another Blast Friday,” says Brianna Hartigan from the Capitol Theatre who plans the festival. “We’ve got food vendors and free, live entertainment and tonight’s headliner is The Fabulous Thunderbirds.”

There is also a secondary stage at Station Square park located in the 600 block of Cleveland Street. There you can enjoy some free samples from Crooked Thumb Brewery and 611 Brewery.

A new edition to Blast Friday this month is a motorcycle show organized by Full Throttle Magazine. “Anyone can come and enter a motorcycle. They will be judged in five different classes and prizes will be awarded,” explained Hartigan.

Blast Friday is produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall and presented by Bank of America.

