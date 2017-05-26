Blast Friday rocks Clearwater

Thousands turn out for the Blast Friday events. WTSP photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- It’s the last Friday in May, so that means it’s time for Blast Friday, the family-friendly festival takes place on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

“We’re very excited to host our last Blast of the season,” says Brianna Hartigan from the Capitol Theatre who plans the festival. “The theme of the event is Home Cookin’ III, so we’re going to have the Greg Billings Band and The Black Honkeys as our free entertainment.”

New this week is also the addition of Blast Bingo inside the Capitol Theatre. It’s free to play and prizes include tickets to upcoming concerts. “Back by popular demand — very many calls,” says Hartigan.

The bingo also gives you a chance to see the recently renovated historic Capitol Theatre. Hartigan encourages you to "Come in, cool off, and check out our neat old theater.”

You can bring your own chairs to the festival, but there are also reserved, VIP, and Super VIP seating options.

10News is a proud sponsor of the Blast Friday series. Anchor Reg Roundtree will be there on Friday, so be sure and say "Hi."

Blast Friday is produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall and presented by Bank of America.

