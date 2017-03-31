Blast Friday rocks Clearwater

Blast Friday website

Clearwater, Fl – It’s the last Friday in March, so that means it’s time for Blast Friday. The family-friendly festival takes place on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

“Get yourself some food, grab a drink, and enjoy some free entertainment,” says Brianna Hartigan from the Capitol Theatre who plans the festival.

Friday’s headliner is The Lords of 52nd Street-Legends of the Billy Joel Band. You’re guaranteed to know the hits they’ll play.

There is also a secondary stage at Station Square park located in the 600 block of Cleveland Street. There you can listen to local musician Brooke Sierra and enjoy some free samples from Crooked Thumb Brewery and 611 Brewery.

10News is a proud sponsor of Blast Friday. Anchor Courtney Robinson will be there, so be sure and say “Hi”.

Blast Friday is produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall and presented by Bank of America.

