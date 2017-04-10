Cereal for Summer box bonanza

The X-Force Body, a gym in Palm Harbor, donates $1,000 worth of cereal to the Cereal for Summer campaign. WTSP photo

Palm Harbor, Fla. – Cereal for Summer is off to a great start! Dozens of groups, businesses, and government agencies are taking part.

Among the participants is X-Force Body, a gym in Palm Harbor. Owner Iliana Stoilova put up posters and set up a collection box about noon today. And just minutes later, one of her clients made an extreme donation.

Jeff Stern went to a nearby grocery store and plunked down $1,000 for cereal. He and Stoilova then pushed loaded carts across the parking lot to the gym.

Stern says he’s happy to help hungry children. “It makes me feel so good to be a part of it,” said Stern.

“Today’s our first day, so I’m very excited,” added Stoilova. “We’re off to a great start!”

10News and Feeding Tampa Bay are teaming up to collect cereal. Food banks are particularly stressed during the summer months, because children are not getting free meals at school.

Cereal for Summer runs through May 5th. You can donate at the 10News studios and at your local Sonny’s BBQ. There are also dozens of other collection sites throughout the Bay area. To find a location near you or to donate money, go to www.cerealforsummer.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV