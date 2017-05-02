Colossal Cereal for Summer donation

X-Force Body in Palm Harbor makes a big donation to Cereal for Summer. WTSP photo

PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- After several large donations from clients, it almost seems that lifting and toting cereal is part of the muscle-building routine at X-Force Body in Palm Harbor.

Today, it was Cheryl Saccone-Albritton who stepped up to help hungry kids. She purchased $1,500 worth of cereal and brought it to the gym to donate to Cereal for Summer.

Saccone-Albritton also made a sizeable donation last year and she encourages others to do what they can. “When you go shopping, just grab a couple extra boxes of cereal and give back to the community; especially for the youth—they really need it,” she said.

Feeding Tampa Bay estimates that 1 in 4 children in our area go hungry. The problem is especially acute during the summer months when kids aren’t receiving free meals in school. Cereal collected during Cereal for Summer will help support local food banks.

There’s still time to donate; the drive runs through May 5th. You can bring boxes to the 10News studios at 11450 Gandy Blvd., St. Petersburg, or donate at collection sites throughout the Bay Area. To find a location near you or to donate money click here.

