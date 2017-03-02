Dick Vitale holds Mad for March Party

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Everyone knows ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale has a passion for college basketball, but the Lakewood Ranch resident also has a passion for fighting cancer. He’s raised millions for the V Foundation to support cancer research.
On Friday, March 3, Vitale is hosting a party at Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota. He’ll be joined by other celebrities like Indy 500 Champion Ryan-Hunter Reay and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Clinton McDonald.
“It’s going to be a great event; lot of food, lot of fun and activities,” explains Ernie Withers, GM of Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota.
There will also be a number of door prize drawings, including tickets to the 12th Annual Dick Vitale Gala, and also Rays and Buccaneer games.
The party runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the dealership at 4754 Clark Road in Sarasota. Admission to the event is a $100 donation to the V Foundation.
To make a reservation for Mad for March, contact Mary Keneally Events at 941-350-0580 or visit www.jimmyv.org/madformarch .
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs