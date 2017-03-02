Dick Vitale holds Mad for March Party

Dick Vitale is hosting a party March 3 at Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota to raise money to fight pediatric cancer. Marc Serota/Getty Images (Photo: Marc Serota, 2012 Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Everyone knows ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale has a passion for college basketball, but the Lakewood Ranch resident also has a passion for fighting cancer. He’s raised millions for the V Foundation to support cancer research.

On Friday, March 3, Vitale is hosting a party at Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota. He’ll be joined by other celebrities like Indy 500 Champion Ryan-Hunter Reay and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Clinton McDonald.

“It’s going to be a great event; lot of food, lot of fun and activities,” explains Ernie Withers, GM of Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota.

There will also be a number of door prize drawings, including tickets to the 12th Annual Dick Vitale Gala, and also Rays and Buccaneer games.

The party runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the dealership at 4754 Clark Road in Sarasota. Admission to the event is a $100 donation to the V Foundation.

To make a reservation for Mad for March, contact Mary Keneally Events at 941-350-0580 or visit www.jimmyv.org/madformarch .

