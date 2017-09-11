Donate to the 10News Irma Relief Fund

As Hurricane Irma plowed its way through Florida, it harmed families, destroyed homes and businesses, and left communities torn and terrified. Now the real work of relief and recovery begins.

To make it easy for people to help residents hit hard by Irma, 10News has established an Irma Relief Fund. Money raised from this effort will go to the American Red Cross for Irma relief.

Donate through this secure form and you will receive a confirmation email from the Communities Foundation of Texas. (CFT will transfer donations to the American Red Cross.)

On our app? Click here to access the form.

If you prefer to donate by check, make it out to Communities Foundation of Texas and write WTSP Irma Relief in the memo line and send it to:

Kathryn Bursch

10News WTSP

11450 Gandy Boulevard

St. Petersburg, Fl 33702

Thanks for caring about and helping your neighbors!

