Florida Orchestra toasts to Happy Hour

Florida Orchestra

St. Petersburg, Fl – In an effort to reach new audiences, The Florida Orchestra (TFO) is hosting a series of Happy Hour Concerts. The final event is March 23 at the Straz Center in Tampa.

“We wanted to do something for professionals in downtown--as a way to beat the traffic and stay in downtown and come to the theater for an early concert…and enjoy a casual atmosphere at the Straz Center,” explains TFO General Manager Ed Parsons.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. concert goers can enjoy complimentary drinks and appetizers and then at 6:30 p.m. there’s a one-hour concert. Prior to the orchestra performance, the conductor gives a brief talk about the music. “It gives you something to listen for—to actively listen and enjoy it even more,” says Parsons.

The bar is also open after the concert and people are invited to mingle with TFO musicians in the lobby.

The Happy Hour concert is $35 with general admission seating.

