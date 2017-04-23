Fun events for Sunday, April 23.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If you love boats, then head to Sarasota for the Suncoast Boat Show. This is on the downtown waterfront at Marina Jack--hundreds of boats to drool over. You'll find everything from yachts to kayaks. And at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. there are fishing clinics for kids.

Mainsail is in St. Petersburg. Sounds like a boat, but this is the premiere art show of the season. This juried show, with 60-thousand in cash awards, attracts more than 250 exhibitors. You can stroll through booths in Vinoy Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today.

Another cool way to see some art today is from your bicycle when you join the Tour de SHINE. This bike tour takes in all the murals around downtown St. Pete. It starts at 9:30 a.m. from the St. Pete Bike Co-op on Mirror Lake Drive.

And finally, you can have a berry blast in Brooksville today. The Florida Blueberry Festival is going on there. You can dig into some pie or perhaps sip some wine while listening to live music. The festival also has a large Kids’ Zone featuring an Urban Slide.









