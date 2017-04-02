Fun events for Sunday, April 2nd

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - It's opening day for the Tampa Bay Rays. They take on the Yankees at 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

It's the last day of the Bay Area Renaissance Festival. Besides all the usual fun and games, Sunday's theme is High Seas Adventure. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds of MOSI, 4801 E Fowler Ave. in Tampa.

At the Museum of Fine Art in St. Petersburg, you can take part in a spring tradition. It's called Art in Bloom. This is where professional florists and talented hobbyists design flower arrangements to go with specific pieces of art. The museum's open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the designers will be on hand to answer your questions.

The Safety Harbor SongFest continues today along the waterfront. There are two stages featuring a wide variety of music. Some visual artists on hand as well.This festival helps support the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center.

And finally at Hillsborough Community College's Ybor City campus, you can hit the annual Cuban Sandwich Festival. Today's the big day - Smackdown Sunday. Judges name the best Cuban sandwich in the world.

