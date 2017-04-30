Fun events for Sunday, April 30

The American Stage production of Hairspray continues tonight in Demens Landing Park. This outdoor event is always a fan favorite. Hairspray is a really funny and upbeat musical. The show starts at 8:00 p.m.

St. Petersburg, Fl - There's still time to catch some of the St. Anthony's Triathlon in St. Pete this morning. Some of the world's top professional and amateur athletes are competing in today’s big races. You'll find the action around North Shore and Vinoy Parks. However, the swim, bike and run courses also stretch from Snell Isle in the north to the southern end of 4th street.



If you want to have an amazing time--how about tackling a sunflower maze. They have one of these every spring at Sweetfields Farm in Brooksville. There’s a lot of other family farm fun to be had there as well.



