Fun events for Sunday, February 4

WTSP 12:01 AM. EST February 04, 2018

St. Petersburg, Fl -  If you like art shows, then you need to head to Gulfport. It's a cool little town and today the 2Cool Art Show is at the Gulfport Casino. You'll find some high-quality work there, including painting, photography, and jewelry.  It's free to get in and the show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Afterwards, you can also poke around the other shops and restaurants in Gulfport.

 


You can learn a little bit about Florida's history at the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village in Dade City. There's a Farm Festival and Quilt Show going on there from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. So of course, you'll see some beautiful quilts, you can tour the historic buildings on the museum grounds, there's an antique car show, and live entertainment too.


And Seafood and Music combine for a tasty time today on St. Pete Beach. You'll find the Seafood and Music Festival setup along Corey Avenue. All the music is free; just pay for what you want to eat and drink. The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

 

 

