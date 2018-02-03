Fun events for Sunday, February 4

(Photo: Chong, Loo)

St. Petersburg, Fl - If you like art shows, then you need to head to Gulfport. It's a cool little town and today the 2Cool Art Show is at the Gulfport Casino. You'll find some high-quality work there, including painting, photography, and jewelry. It's free to get in and the show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Afterwards, you can also poke around the other shops and restaurants in Gulfport.



You can learn a little bit about Florida's history at the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village in Dade City. There's a Farm Festival and Quilt Show going on there from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. So of course, you'll see some beautiful quilts, you can tour the historic buildings on the museum grounds, there's an antique car show, and live entertainment too.



And Seafood and Music combine for a tasty time today on St. Pete Beach. You'll find the Seafood and Music Festival setup along Corey Avenue. All the music is free; just pay for what you want to eat and drink. The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.





© 2018 WTSP-TV