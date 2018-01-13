(Photo: Chong, Loo)

St. Petersburg, Fl - You might not want to hit the water, but you can still have a lot of fun at Treasure Island beach today. There's a big kite festival and competition going on behind the Thunderbird Resort. People from across the nation are competing with sport kites there. They're flying to music and synchronized teams are also flying high. It's really cool and colorful! And of course, there will be kite vendors, in case you want to give it a try, and even kite building for the kids.



Here's a different kind of competition--a little bit furrier and closer to the ground. There's a huge dog show going on all day in Brooksville. It's called the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster and it takes place at Florida Classic Park. This is an all-breed show; more than a thousand dogs representing some 165 different breeds are competing there today. This is an outdoor show and if you go, bring your own lawn chair.



The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Festival continues today in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Gates open at 11:45 a.m. Local and regional musicians perform this afternoon and then national jazz artist Norman Brown takes the stage at 6:45 p.m.









