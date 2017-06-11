Fun events for Sunday, June 11

Do reptiles like the rain? I bet you can find out the answer today at Repticon. It's going on at the Florida State Fairgrounds. All sorts of lizards, turtles, snakes and more are on display and for sale.

St. Petersburg, Fl - You can celebrate Greek Culture today at Opa! Palooza in Tarpon Springs. The festival takes place along the Sponge Docks from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Enjoy live Greek music, dancing, and food.

If you're into body art, then you need to head to the St. Pete Coliseum for Ink Mania. This event attracts artists from around the world. There will be seminars, live tattooing and tattoo contests.

Here's something we could have been doing a lot of lately--Singin' in the Rain. You can catch the classic film starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor at the Tampa Theatre at 3:00 p.m. and afterwards a USF film professor will lead a short discussion.



And here's a question for you. Do reptiles like the rain? I bet you can find out the answer today at Repticon. It's going on at the Florida State Fairgrounds. All sorts of lizards, turtles, snakes and more are on display and for sale. There are also a lot of experts on hand to answer your exotic pet questions.





