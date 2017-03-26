Fun events for Sunday, March 26th

Take in a little history this weekend.

St. Petersburg, FL - You can hit the St. Petersburg Seafood and Music Festival. This is the first year for this event. It's in North Straub Park from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Some top local restaurants are serving up a variety of dishes and there’s also live music all day. Orchestra Fuego is just one of the bands scheduled to play.

Ybor City is also “Foodie Heaven” today. The Gasparilla International Food Festival runs from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Centennial Park. You can take your taste buds around the world at this event. General admission is free.

If you're a history buff, then head to the De Soto National Memorial in Manatee County. The park has a special event going on today where reenactors help you experience 500 years of Florida history in just one day—that’s from the Spanish conquest to the present day.

And finally, on St. Pete Beach there's a big craft festival. More than 100 artists are showcasing their hand-made goods along Corey Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pets on leashes are welcome.



