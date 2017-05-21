Fun events for Sunday, May 21

There's a huge Rare Fruit Tree sale going on today at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

St. Petersburg, Fl - There's a big RV Show and Family Fun Day going on at Raymond James Stadium today. It's put on by LazyDays, so lots of RV models to see. You can also play some fun games on the field and see some former Buc players too--all this without spending any bucks.

If you're wondering what goes on at the new Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center in Tampa--today's a great day to visit. It's Family Day at the J. This is a free open house and there are fun activities for the kids scheduled all day long. Everything from splash pad splashing to bouncing basketballs on the courts.

You can give your taste buds a treat at the Taste of Dunedin. From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. you can wander down and around Main Street and purchase tastes from various restaurants. The food choices range from sushi to BBQ and there's wine and craft beer tasting too. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Homeless Emergency Project (HEP) and the Dunedin Cares Food Pantry, so you eating well today will also help others.



If you're into eating fruit--how about growing your own? There's a huge Rare Fruit Tree sale going on today at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Hundreds of people line up early just to get in. The place will be filled with trees and a lot of experts there to answer all your questions. And here's a hint--bring a wagon to haul your new tree home.



Another great place to find some home-grown or home-made goods is the Corey Avenue Market on St. Pete Beach. Today's one of the final markets of the season. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.





© 2017 WTSP-TV