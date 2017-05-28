Fun events for Sunday, May 5

At Weeki Wachee Springs State Park some Legendary Sirens perform today. Former mermaids from the '50s through the '70s don their tails again and put on the underwater show. There are two performances today at noon and 2 p.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- At Weeki Wachee Springs State Park some Legendary Sirens perform today. Former mermaids from the '50s through the '70s don their tails again and put on the underwater show. There are two performances today at noon and 2 p.m.

And keeping with a theme of strange performances, The Acro-Cats are in Gulfport. You can catch this cat circus at the Catherine Hickman Theater at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. today. These kitties do some amazing tricks.

And this evening at Channelside Bay Plaza in Tampa there's a Memorial Day celebration with free live music from the Jimmy James Band. The party starts at 6 p.m. However, the scheduled fireworks have been canceled.









