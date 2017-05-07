Fun events for Sunday, May 7

Visitors to Largo Central Park can ride the miniature train for free on Sunday during Family Fun Day. WTSP photo

St. Petersburg, Fl - The Tampa RiverFest is going on at Curtis Hixon park.

There's live entertainment, food, and family friendly activities. And here's something cool to see while you're there--The Straz Center is hosting Secret Walls. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. teams of artists compete to see who can come up with the best creation using just black markers. And RiverFest closes the evening with a free concert by the Florida Orchestra.



Tampa Bay Downs is holding a Fan Appreciation day today. That means free grandstand admission and discounted prices on beer and hotdogs. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. and racing starts at 12:30 p.m.



It doesn't go quite as fast as a horse, but riding the miniature train at Largo Central Park is still a lot of fun. You and your family can take a ride for free today, but donations are encouraged to keep the trains there chugging along. And besides the mini-train, there's also a Family Fun Day going on at the park. You’ll find local vendors, music and bounce houses.



And finally, here's a treat for your eyes. There’s a Hibiscus show at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center. Some spectacular blooms will be competing for honors and there's a plant sale too, so you can try your hand at cultivating these beauties.





© 2017 WTSP-TV