Gala and parade to honor MLK in Tampa

Tampa, Fl – Community leaders in Tampa are expanding the number of events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior in 2017.

A first-annual Gala is scheduled for January 5th at the TPepin Hospitality Centre. “The purpose is to raise funds for scholarship recipients,” says Gala Chair Sherryl Cusseaux. “We’re going to honor a number of community leaders and roll out the MLK Year of Service program.”

The group is encouraging people to honor King by doing community service projects year around and not just on the MLK holiday.

The 28th Annual parade will take place on Monday, January 16th on a route that runs through East Tampa. “It’s really starting to grow and we’re really, really excited about it,” says Robert Scott Jr. with the MLK Parade Foundation. “It’s a fun event and a community parade…we really think it’s going to be an exciting time for everyone.”

The parade starts at noon at afterwards there’s a parade party at Cuscaden Park with live music and vendors.

