Gasparilla International Film Festival expanding

Gasparilla Film Fest (Photo: Provied)

St. Petersburg, Fl – The Suncoast Credit Union Gasparilla International Film Festival (GIFF) is growing this year—expanding from five to eight days. Monica Varner, GIFF Executive Director, says the extra days are needed to screen such a wide variety of films. “We have sports films, children’s films, comedies, dramas, shorts, features, horror—you name it,” says Varner.

Opening night with its red carpet celebration is Thursday, March 2 at the Tampa Theatre. Great Day Tampa Bay Host Stephanie Webb will be helping host the night.

More than 100 films will be screened over the next week. The locations for film screenings vary, but many are at the AMC Centro Ybor complex. For a complete schedule click here.

One of the great events of the festival is Family Fun Day on Sunday, March 5. There are a variety of children’s activities at Centennial Park in Ybor City, including an exhibition of animals from Lowry Park Zoo. “Come out and bring your lawn chairs and we want the families to know that it’s free,” explains Mary McDonald from presenting sponsor Suncoast Credit Union. Along with all the family fun at the park, there is also a free screening of the movie Zootopia at 12:45 p.m.

