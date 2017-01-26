Get ready for Blast Friday in Clearwater

Blast Friday website

Clearwater, Fl – Friday, January 27th is the last Friday in the month, so that means it’s time for Blast Friday. The free, family-friendly festival takes place on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

“It includes live music, there will be food and craft vendors there as well—you might even see a busker or two from the pier doing tricks on the street,” explains Brianna Hartigan from the Capitol Theatre, who helps plan the festival.

Friday’s headliner is the jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. While the music is free, there are also a limited number of VIP tickets that include seating near the stage and some complimentary drinks. A Super VIP experience also includes a meet and greet with the band. For tickets click here.

New this year is also a Beer Garden at Station Square, located in the 600 block of Cleveland Street. There you can also enjoy local live music and try some samples from Crooked Thumb Brewery.

10News is a proud sponsor of Blast Friday. Anchor Courtney Robinson will be there, so be sure and say “Hi”.

Blast Friday is produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall and presented by Bank of America.

(© 2017 WTSP)