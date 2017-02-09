Help inspire kids and donate to BookWorks

(Photo: Goodwill website)

St. Petersburg, Fl – Chances are you might have a few children’s books around the house. Now’s a good time to donate them to Goodwill. “Every year we have our annual book drive and that’s what we’re doing right now,” says Goodwill’s Jennifer Fleming. “We’re asking the public to bring in new or like-new children’s books.”

You can bring the books to any Goodwill store or donation location and label them “For BookWorks”. To find a location near you click here.

Goodwill staff will sort and clean the books and get them into the hands of needy children. Volunteers read books to preschoolers in an eight county area and then give a book to each child. Last year volunteers like Laura Gage read more than 29,000 children.

“Not only do they enjoy the reading in the classroom, but they’re so excited to have a book that is their very own,” says Gage. “They’re so proud to take them home.”

The whole idea is to foster a love of reading early in children, so they’ll grow into employable adults. “We all know how important literacy is for adults…reading is everything, it’s the basis for everything,” says Fleming.

