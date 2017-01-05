Kettle donations down; runners needed

St. Petersburg, Fl – We’ve all probably been there; expected a certain amount of money to come in and then it doesn’t. That’s the situation the Salvation Army finds itself in right now. Donations to the Red Kettle Drive in the Tampa Bay area during the holidays were lower than expected.

“We find ourselves in a difficult situation, in that we are about five-percent below our hoped for goal,” explained Salvation Army Area Commander Gary Haupt.

While money raised through the Kettle Drive goes to help families during the holidays, the Salvation Army also depends on it to help fund ongoing meal and housing programs programs. “As we have said so many times in the Salvation Army, ‘Need knows no season’, so that need continues throughout the year," Haupt said.

One way for people to help is to participate in the Kettle Krush Run on Saturday, January 7 in St. Petersburg. The 5k and 1-mile fun runs start at Albert Whitted Park and you can register on race day. For more information on the run click here.

You can also donate directly on the Salvation Army website.

