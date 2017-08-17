Tampa Bay Laundry Day set to wash peoples' clothes for free

Murals on some laundromats aim to help beautify local communities. (Photo: 10News)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Thousands of loads of laundry will be done for free at local laundromats during the third annual Tampa Bay Laundry Day.

It’s all thanks to the Current Initiative and its Laundry Project: a campaign aimed at alleviating the financial burden doing laundry puts on low-income families but providing funds and supplies. Volunteers are also on hand to help with laundry services, entertain children and provide a fun, caring environment.

“We basically take over a laundromat and turn it into a community center for a few hours on a Saturday,” said Jason Sowell, the founder and president of the Current Initiative.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, volunteers will be at seven Tampa Bay laundromats:



• Best Laundromats Coin Laundry – 40976 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

• Big Wash West Tampa – 1724 W Main St., Tampa, FL 33607

• Coin Laundry USA – 606 Union St., Dunedin, FL 34698

• Oldsmar Coin Laundry – 3780 Tampa Rd. C1, Oldsmar, FL 34677

• Fresh Start Express Laundry – 4720 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33711

• Seminole Heights Laundromat – 103 W. Osborne Ave, Tampa, FL 33603

• Tampa Laundry – 2501 N. Tampa St., Tampa, FL 33602

The 2016 Tampa Bay Laundry Day helped 185 families do more than 2,000 loads of laundry.

The Laundry Project was founded in 2008 and has since expanded to more that 24 cities across the country. During the past nine years, they’ve helped approximately 11,276 families do more than 103,641 loads of laundry. All of the funding for the Laundry Project comes from donations.

