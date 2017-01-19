Local museum celebrates 15 years with free admission

The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art is at the St. Petersburg College campus in Tarpon Springs (Photo: Image via website)

St. Petersburg, Fl – The Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art is holding a party and it wants you to attend. The museum on the St. Petersburg College campus in Tarpon Springs is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Admission on Sunday, January 22 is free and there are a lot of special activities.

“We have docent tours at two and three o’clock, a lot of hands on activities for the kids—so a lot of exciting things for the community to get involved with,” explains Connor Davis.

The museum holds modern and contemporary artworks and was established in 2002, when the Leepa and Rattner families donated a large collection, including works by Abraham Rattner, Allen Leepa, and other notable artists like Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall.

“This community is very fortunate to have a museum of this stature,” says Davis. “We’re very, very excited to be able to open the doors for the community and bring as many people in to explore—and in many cases, introduce them for the first time to the Leepa-Rattner Museum.

