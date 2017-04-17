Nature's Food Patch and Seitenbacher team up for big donation

A massive thank you for Nature's Food Patch and Seitenbacher for donating six pallets of cereal to our Cereal For Summer charity drive! (Photo: WTSP)

St. Petersburg, Fl – When a truck from a grocery store pulls up to the 10News studios these days we suspect it’s good news for Cereal for Summer.

And on Monday morning, that’s exactly what happened. The folks from Nature’s Food Patch drove up and inside their truck was a huge cereal donation.

The health food store in Clearwater has been urging their customers to donate to Cereal for Summer, but they also convinced one of their suppliers to get on board as well.

Seitenbacher agreed to donate six pallets of cereal-- more than 2,000 packages—to help feed hungry kids. “Feeding kids is something near and dear to my heart,” says Rebekah Santiago from Nature’s Food Patch. “I knew we could make a big impact.”

Feeding Tampa Bay will distribute the cereal to food banks in a 10-county area.

There’s still time to donate to Cereal for Summer—the drive runs through May 5th. You can donate at the 10News studios or at collections sites around the Bay area.

