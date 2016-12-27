A local guide to New Year's Eve events

Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images (Photo: Ben Pruchnie, 2015 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG – We'll get to your New Year's Eve options shortly - but first here are some choice events for the full week of Dec. 26:

You can enjoy the Florida Aquarium in Tampa and play in some real snow there this week. Snow Days in the outdoor play area runs through New Year's Eve (Saturday).



Ring in the new year at First Night in St. Pete. There are a lot of family-friendly activities throughout the downtown area and two fireworks displays.



And you can start the new year off right with a First Day Hike on Sunday. Many Florida state parks are participating.

As for some events on New Year's Eve specifically, here's a sampling:

HILLSBOROUGH

Aqua-Eve

The Florida Aquarium is transformed from a family play area to a 21 and older party, complete with live music, food, beer, wine and a great view of the Channelside fireworks. Tickes are $130. For more: Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 273-4000. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday night.

Diamonds Are Forever

Dress to kill for this 007/James Bond themed chic party with a red carpet entry, professional photographers, themed drinks, champagne toast, DJ dancing, party favors, confetti burst at midnight and late night appetizers. $47 advance, $57 day of. District 3, 802 E Whiting St., Tampa. (813) 447-8538. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday night.

Fireworks Cruise

The 21 and older celebration bid "bon voyage" to 2016 with an open bar, hand passed appetizers, gourmet food stations, DJ dancing, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight and a great view of the fireworks at Channelside. Cocktail attire required, and there is no reserved seating. $149.95. Yacht StarShip, 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 223-7999. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Also taking place on Yacht Starship Sensation, 25 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater. (813) 223-7999. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday night.

PINELLAS

Havana Nights

Celebrate New Year's Eve Cuban style with DJ dancing, a live band, two floors of open bar, appetizers, buffet, access to the Cigar Bar and a champagne toast at midnight. Cuban style party attire required. $182.65 advance, $195 day of. The Birchwood, 340 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 896-1080. 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday night.

360 Rooftop: Boogie Nights

Boogie Nights themed bash has food and drink specials starting at 4 p.m., but the real party starts at 9 p.m., with music by Hunks of Funk, open well bar, champagne and dessert buffet, and midnight champagne toast to ring in 2017, while taking in the views of St. Pete Beach and the fireworks. $175. 360 Rooftop Bar at Hotel Zamora, 3701 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. (727) 456-8660. 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday.

DISNEY

Disney's Countdown to Midnight: A New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in 2017 at this ticketed event in the Contemporary's Fantasia Ballroom with dancing to music by Alter Ego, a dance revue, five star food and wine pairings by California Grill, Flying Fish, Citricos and Narcoosee's, champagne toast, photo backdrops and a viewing of the fireworks from the Magic Kingdom, left. $225. Disney's Contemporary Resort, 4600 N World Drive, Lake Buena Vista. (407) 939-3463. 8 p.m. Saturday.

