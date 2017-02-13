Neighborhood News February 13 - 19

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of February 13th.

The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival rocks Coachman Park on Saturday and Sunday. General admission to the festival is free, but there is also reserved seating. Gates open each day at noon.

And if you still have a hankering for more seafood and music, you’ll find plenty of it at the Commercial Fishing Festival in Cortez. This is a favorite of locals. It’s been going on for 35 years.

The Florida State Fair continues through February 20th. Be sure and check out the new giant Ferris wheel. It’s called the Midway Sky Eye and it’s the tallest traveling wheel in North America.

