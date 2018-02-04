Neighborhood News February 5 - 11

(Photo: Chong, Loo)

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of February 5th

The Florida State Fair starts this Thursday, February 8th and it runs through February 19th. Food, entertainment, and family fun every day! For a full schedule of events click here.



The Illuminated Knight Parade in Ybor City is Saturday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. This parade runs down 7th Avenue in Ybor City and is put on by the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago.



And there’s a huge motorcycle rally going on this weekend at Quaker Steak and Lube in Clearwater. The Motorcycle Expo and Bike Builders Invitational runs from February 9 – 11 and includes free concerts.

