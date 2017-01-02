Neighborhood News January 2 – 8

On Thursday night, there's a free Rock the Park concert at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. You can get food and drink on site and the event is family and pet friendly.

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of January 2nd.



On Thursday night, there's a free Rock the Park concert at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. You can get food and drink on site and the event is family and pet friendly.



On Saturday morning, you can get some exercise and help out the Salvation Army in the Kettle Krush run. There’s a 5k and 1-mile Fun Run. The 5k starts at 9:00 a.m. at Albert Whitted Park in St. Petersburg.



There’s a big art festival in downtown Dunedin this weekend. You’ll find artists from across the country exhibiting in a broad-range of styles. The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on Dunedin’s Main Street.