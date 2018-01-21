Neighborhood News January 22 - 28

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of January 22nd.

Saxophonist Richard Elliot plays in downtown Clearwater Friday night for the

Blast Friday Celebration. This is a free, family-friendly festival along Cleveland Street. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Saturday, January 27th is the Gasparilla Pirate Fest. The Pirate Invasion starts at 11:30 a.m. and the big parade along Bayshore Boulevard begins at 2:00 p.m. And then there’s a lot of post-parade entertainment at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.



There is also a big Pow Wow in Odessa this weekend. It runs Friday through Sunday at the Gunn Highway Fleamarket. You’ll experience American Indian dancing, drumming, singing, and storytelling.



