Neighborhood News January 22 - 28

WTSP 12:01 AM. EST January 22, 2018

 

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of January 22nd.

 

Saxophonist Richard Elliot plays in downtown Clearwater Friday night for the

 Blast Friday Celebration. This is a free, family-friendly festival along Cleveland Street. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.


Saturday, January 27th is the Gasparilla Pirate Fest. The Pirate Invasion starts at 11:30 a.m. and the big parade along Bayshore Boulevard begins at 2:00 p.m. And then there’s a lot of post-parade entertainment at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.


There is also a big Pow Wow in Odessa this weekend. It runs Friday through Sunday at the Gunn Highway Fleamarket. You’ll experience American Indian dancing, drumming, singing, and storytelling.
 

 

