Neighborhood News January 23 - 29

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of January 23rd.

Friday, January 27 brings Blast Friday to downtown Clearwater. You can enjoy free music from Spyro Gyra at this family-friendly street festival. Anchor Courtney Robinson from 10News will be there, so be sure and say ‘hi’.

The Gasparilla Pirate Fest is Saturday January 28th. There are activities going on all day, but the big parade down Bayshore Boulevard starts at 2:00 p.m.

And in our area, this is your last chance to see the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. There are shows at Amalie Arena January 25 – 29. The circus is closing down after 146 years.

