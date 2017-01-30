Neighborhood News January 30 – February 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Here are some choice events for the week of January 30th.

There's a big Native American Festival in Brooksville this weekend. You can enjoy music, dancing and more. It takes place Saturday and Sunday at Florida Classic Park.



Localtopia is Saturday in St. Pete. This is a great way to support local businesses; more than 200 will have booths there. The celebration takes place in Williams Park and there’s a lot of great music too.



And if you're itching for baseball to start, just head to Tropicana Field on Saturday for the Rays Fan Fest. Meet the players, get autographs, and get excited for the baseball season to begin. Fan Fest runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

