Neighborhood News June 12 - 18

Now is a great time to eat out. Dozens of restaurants have special menus and prices for Tampa Bay Restaurant Week. The foodie fest runs from June 15 – 25.

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of June 12th.

On Saturday, June 17 there’s an Urban Arts Festival at University Mall, 2200 E. Fowler in Tampa. The public’s invited to this free event. Exciting activities include a DJ scratch demonstration, urban wear fashion show, and an interactive graffiti exhibit.



And on June 17 and 18 powerboats race off St. Pete Beach. The two-day event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and is free to the public. The best viewing for spectators will be in front of the Postcard Inn located at 6300 Gulf Boulevard.

