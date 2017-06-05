Neighborhood News June 5 - 11

This is a great week to go out to eat in Sarasota. Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week runs through June 14 th . More than 75 restaurants are participating by serving up special menus and deals. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Here are some choice events for the week of June 5th.

This is a great week to go out to eat in Sarasota. Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week runs through June 14th. More than 75 restaurants are participating by serving up special menus and deals.

The band Third Eye Blind plays at Coachman Park on Saturday night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 7:00 p.m. You might see 10News anchor Courtney Robinson out there too. 10News is a concert sponsor and she’s a big fan.

And in Tarpon Springs you can celebrate Greek Culture at Opa! Palooza. The festival along Dodecanese Boulevard on the Sponge Docks will have live music, dancing, food, pastries, spirits and a kids’ play area. It’s June 9 (Noon – 9:00 p.m.), June 10 (10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.) and June 11 (10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).





© 2017 WTSP-TV