Neighborhood News March 27 – April 2

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of March 27th.

This week is Blast Friday in downtown Clearwater. The featured band at this free street festival is Billy Joel Legends. This event also features a beer garden and craft vendors. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

On Saturday, April 1 in Largo Central Park you can Touch-A-Truck and have fun Playing! Unplugged. There are all sorts of hands-on activities for the kids. The Family Extravaganza runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

And on Saturday and Sunday you can Feast with the Beasts at Lowry Park Zoo. This is a new beer, wine, spirits, and food event for zoo guests 21 years and older. Dance under the stars and stroll through the entire zoo.

