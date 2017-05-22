Neighborhood News May 22 – 28





St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of May 22nd.

It's Blast Friday in Clearwater with the Greg Billings Band and The Black Honkeys serving up the music. This is a free street festival on Cleveland Street put on by Ruth Eckerd Hall. You can bring chairs, or there’s VIP seating with a purchased ticket.



On Saturday, you can Salsa on the Sponge Docks in Tarpon Springs. The fun starts at 6:00 p.m. and runs to 10:30 p.m. The event features food, drinks & free dance lessons from 6:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.



And starting Saturday, there's a special exhibit called MathAlive! at the Glazer Children's Museum. This is a great one for tweens! It runs through July 9.

