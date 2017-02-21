(Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

St. Petersburg, Fl – The Pasco Challenge helps local families cope with the challenges of Alzheimer’s. The event at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park on March 11th features a Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, 1-mile Fun Run, and a 25-mile bike tour.

“We see folks up into their 80’s participating—all the way down to 7, 8, 9 years old,” says Kathleen Winters, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Family Organization (AFO).

Money raised from the event will go toward the AFO’s support services. The AFO provides support groups and educational training for caregivers dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Debbie Selsavage says while she was caring for her husband with Alzheimer’s, the education provided by AFO was extremely helpful. “To know that I wasn’t alone; to know that what my husband was doing wasn’t unusual,” Selsavage explains.

AFO serves families in an eight county area. To register for the Pasco Challenge click here.

