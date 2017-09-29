St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of October 2nd.

You can bring your dog to Waterworks Park on the evening of Friday, October 6 for The NY Dog Film Festival. The NY Dog Film Festival is a philanthropic celebration of the love between dogs and people. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs as their movie dates! Well-mannered dogs are welcome and required to have their own tickets, with 100% of the dog ticket going to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Human tickets are $12 (one-film), $20 for both blocks, and a Pup Pass is $5. Film blocks are at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. This event is hosted by the Gasparilla International Film Festival.

There’s a huge plant sale Saturday, October 7 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto. You’ll find Florida-friendly plants, shrubs, trees, vegetables, groundcovers and more. Proceeds from the event go to the operation and maintenance of the Manatee County Extension Service- Master Gardener program. The sale runs from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Come early for the best selection!

And The Florida Orchestra kicks off its 50th season with performances of Carmina Burana. You might not recognize the name, but I’ve bet you’ve heard it dozens of times. The choral piece is featured in many action films and scary movies. The Master Chorale performs joins TFO in performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

