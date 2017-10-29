Neighborhood News October 30 – November 5

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of October 30th.

The St. Petersburg Shakespeare Festival presents Julius Caesar in Williams Park Wednesday through Sunday. Performances are at 8:00 p.m. Admission is “pay what you can” with a suggested donation of $10. Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach/camping chairs.



On Thursday, November 2, you can Rock the Park in Tampa. This is a free concert in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m.



And on Saturday, November 4, you can chow down at the Macaroni & Cheese Fall Festival in Palm Harbor. It takes place at New Hope Church. There will be a variety of food trucks offering their own special Mac ‘N Cheese dishes. The festival runs from Noon to 6:00 p.m.

