St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of October 9th.



You can help fight drunk driving and Walk Like MADD on Saturday. The fundraising walk and day of remembrance takes place in Largo Central Park and starts at 8:45 a.m. 10News reporter Jenny Dean will be there to sing the National Anthem and help host the event.



Also on Saturday, you can join St. Pete Fire Rescue at their annual block party. They’ll have all sorts of trucks and equipment for you to see and a police K-9 demonstration too. The party’s at Northwest Park (5802 22nd Avenue North) and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Stop by and say “hi” to your local firefighters and get some free food and drinks too.



And Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival opens this weekend. You’ll find lots of family fun there including live music, a corn maze, and of course pumpkins. The festival is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the farm near Bradenton.





