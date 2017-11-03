Neighborhood News November 6 - 12

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of November 6th.



I hope your appetite's in gear for Ribfest. Ribs and music are served up Friday through Sunday in St. Pete’s Vinoy Park. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. daily. Look for 10News folks out there too.



The High Risk Hope Tot Trot is Saturday in Tampa’s Gadsden Park. Help support moms and preemie babies by attending this event. 10News anchor Courtney Robinson is emceeing. All the family fun starts at 9:00 a.m.





And Friday and Saturday, there’s a big Veterans Celebration in New Port Richey. Freedom Fest kicks off Friday evening with vendors, games and music in Sims Park. On Saturday, a parade starts at 3:00 p.m. and more activities at the park.





© 2017 WTSP-TV