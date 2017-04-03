Neighborhood News April 3 - 9

Tampa Bay Blues Festival (Photo: Via Website)

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of April 3rd.

The Tampa Bay Blues Festival is this week. Awesome music will fill St. Pete’s Vinoy Park Friday through Sunday. Buddy Guy, The Rides with Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Barry Goldberg, and Tab Benoit are just a few of the performers.

You can spice up your life at the Pinellas Pepper Fest this weekend. There’s a big spicy food show and some hot music at the England Brothers Bandshell Park in Pinellas Park.



And there's also a big Fine Arts Festival in Tarpon Springs. This takes place in Craig Park on Spring Bayou. There’s free parking and a shuttle bus from Tarpon Tower.









© 2017 WTSP-TV