Neighborhood News September 18 - 24

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of September 18th.

The musical Rent opens at the Straz Center on Tuesday. It runs through September 24th. This is the 20th anniversary tour of this award-winning show.

Hope you're hungry, because the Gourmet Feastival is on Thursday evening. Dozens of restaurants will be serving up some delicious dishes at the A La Carte Shrine Pavilion. This is a huge fundraiser for the Centre for Women. Great Day Tampa Bay’s Michael Clayton is host.

And on Saturday, you can visit many local museums for free. Find a participating museum and get your tickets here. Museum Day Live! is sponsored by Smithsonian Magazine.

