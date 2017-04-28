Soccer school scores with Cereal for Summer

Students at the Academy of Soccer donate cereal for hungry students. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Academy of Soccer in Brandon is a full-time school that mixes soccer instruction with academics. But the school is also teaching kids a great life lesson in giving.

On Friday morning, the students delivered a pickup truck load of cereal for Cereal for Summer.

The students had volunteered at Feeding Tampa Bay, where they learned about how thousands of families in our area are food insecure. So the academy decided to help fight the problem by collecting donations for Cereal for Summer.

“It’s really nice. It’s such a nice feeling to actually give back,” said 8th grader Cali Henderson.

The students donated about 300 boxes of cereal.

