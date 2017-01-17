SPONSORED: Duke Energy Florida invests $1 million in St. Petersburg's Campbell Park community

(L-R) Duke Energy Florida President Harry Sideris presents a check for $1 million to United Way Suncoast President Suzanne McCormick, Rev. Clarence Williams of the Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. (Photo: Duke Energy Florida)

Duke Energy Florida announced a $1 million grant from The Duke Energy Foundation to the Campbell Park community and its surrounding neighborhoods in St. Petersburg.

The United Way Suncoast is the official recipient of the grant. Since 2011, the agency has operated a neighborhood program at Campbell Park Elementary School with a focus on student educational support, parent engagement and adult financial stability.

Last year, United Way Suncoast expanded its initiative. Now there’s a dedicated community resource center to empower individuals and families to work toward long-term stability. The resource center is housed in the Cross and Anvil Human Services Center, run by Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, and is operated in partnership with the Pinellas County Urban League and other nonprofit partners.

Duke Energy Florida’s commitment will enable United Way Suncoast to rapidly expand and increase capacity at the resource center. Services will include job coaching, soft skills training, resume’ writing and job referrals training. In addition, the center will offer financial planning and coaching, legal advice and other programs.

As a result of the gift, company leaders hope to proactively address the community’s future needs through social support. While services are located in the Campbell Park neighborhood, residents from surrounding areas are welcome to participate in the programs.

“Duke Energy is committed to working with United Way Suncoast, the Campbell Park community and other partner agencies to empower the neighborhood and further its successes,” said Harry Sideris, president, Duke Energy Florida. “We live here, work here and are committed to our communities year-round. We are proud to be a part of the positive changes Campbell Park will experience in the coming months.”

The investment aligns directly with the Duke Energy Foundation’s giving priorities. The foundation provides philanthropic support to address the needs vital to the health of its communities, with a focus on “K to Career” educational and workforce development initiatives, the environment and community impact.

“Duke Energy’s generosity and commitment to the Campbell Park neighborhood is as incredible as the tremendous potential that exists in the residents of this community,” said Suzanne McCormick, president and CEO of United Way Suncoast. “We are very excited for the opportunities this gift brings and proud to be working with so many wonderful business and nonprofit partners.”

Through its “Duke Energy in Action” volunteer program, employees participated in painting and beautification activities at Cross and Anvil Human Services Inc. prior to the gift announcement. Additional employee volunteer opportunities in the community will be made available throughout the year.

For additional information on the Campbell Park community initiative visit unitedwaysuncoast.org. For more information on Duke Energy’s community giving programs visit duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida owns and operates a diverse generation mix, including renewables, providing about 9,000 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.7 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

With its Florida regional headquarters located in St. Petersburg, Fla., Duke Energy is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. It supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 7.4 million customers in the Southeast and Midwest, representing a population of approximately 24 million people. The company also distributes natural gas to more than 1.5 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its commercial business operates a growing renewable energy portfolio and transmission infrastructure across the United States.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is an S&P 100 Stock Index company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK.

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos.

Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About United Way Suncoast

United Way Suncoast staff, volunteers and trusted community partners connect people, create change, and impact lives in DeSoto, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota counties by developing, enhancing and implementing services and programs to help create a stronger, more vibrant community. United Way Suncoast fights for the education and financial stability of every person in the community through educational programs that give children the skills to succeed and help adults achieve long-term financial stability, as well as provide support services to those who need it most. To find Suncoast-area volunteer opportunities, visit www.volunteersuncoast.org. For more information, please call 941.366.2686 (Sarasota office) or 813.274.0933 (Tampa office), or visit www.unitedwaysuncoast.org.

