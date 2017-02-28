Take Stock Run funds scholarships

(Photo: Take Stock in Children website)

Bradenton, Fl – You can help deserving students get on the road to college, by hitting the roads of Lakewood Ranch on Sunday, March 5. The Take Stock in Children Manatee runs help raise money for college scholarships. There’s something for everyone—a 5K, 10K, Mentor Mile walk, and also special races for young children.

“We start and finish on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch, so we have a great after party—lots of food, festivities, music,” explains Take Stock Executive Director Diana Dill. “It’s really just a great family day.”

The Take Stock program identifies needy students as early as sixth grade. They sign a contract promising good grades and behavior, and to meet with a mentor once a week. If students fulfill the contract, they receive a four-year college scholarship.

“Take Stock is a powerful and proven scholarship program to help students reach their greatest potential,” says Dill.

Niko Traylor, a high school senior, is a Take Stock Scholar. He says the program is making his goals possible. Next year he’ll attend Florida State University to pursue a career in nursing. “It really gave me the base, the foundation to pursue my dreams that I want to do in college and not worry about all the financial needs,” Traylor says.

You can sign up to run on race day or if you can’t make the race, you can support the program by becoming a virtual runner. For more information click here.

10News is a proud sponsor of the Take Stock runs. Reporter/Anchor Jenny Dean will be helping out at the start, so be sure and say “hi”.

